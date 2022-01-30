Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 145.8% in January

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 92,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,610. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.
About Daiichi Sankyo
