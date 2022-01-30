Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 145.8% in January

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 145.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 92,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,610. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

