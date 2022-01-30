Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Dai has a total market cap of $9.64 billion and $363.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00109054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,637,077,723 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

