CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $303.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $308.16 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $89.76. 2,601,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,449. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 112.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 32.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 257,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

