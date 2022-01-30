Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Hits $0.0483 on Exchanges

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Cyclub has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

