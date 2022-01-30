Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 62.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

