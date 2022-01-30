Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $57.83 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

