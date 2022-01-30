Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $680.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.40 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CW traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 167,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $103.66 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.