Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000.

IWF stock opened at $271.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

