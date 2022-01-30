Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

