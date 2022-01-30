Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

