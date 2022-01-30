Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $480,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

