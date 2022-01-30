Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

