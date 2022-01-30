CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 12%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) shares were up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 109,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 116,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

