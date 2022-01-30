CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CUB stock opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$194.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$1.82.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

