CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Tops $5.88 on Exchanges

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $4.92 million and $1.20 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00015472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.52 or 0.06861590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.78 or 0.99960491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,298 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

