Crowny Price Down 15% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $135,368.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.51 or 0.06748635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.87 or 0.99981843 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

