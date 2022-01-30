Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $97,078.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

