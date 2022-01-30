Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Crown has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $340.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,962,143 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

