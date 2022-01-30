Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $207.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.38.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

