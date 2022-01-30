Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $15,920.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

CXDO opened at $3.74 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXDO shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

