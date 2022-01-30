Credit Suisse Group Trims LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Target Price to $27.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.