Credit Suisse AG Sells 97,632 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,632 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $45,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.