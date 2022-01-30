Credit Suisse AG Has $47.83 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $47,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.