Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $51,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after purchasing an additional 189,383 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,082,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 123,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.18 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.