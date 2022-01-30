Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
NYSE:BAP opened at $139.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Credicorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.