Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:BAP opened at $139.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Credicorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

