Creative Planning Takes Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAJ stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

