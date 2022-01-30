Creative Planning Sells 2,252 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Popular were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

