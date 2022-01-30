Creative Planning Invests $216,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

