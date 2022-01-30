Creative Planning Increases Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 236,336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 229,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,166,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

