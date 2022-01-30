Creative Planning Has $235,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.