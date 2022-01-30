Cream (CRM) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $17,122.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,938.13 or 0.99945488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00252378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00162167 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00319980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004097 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

