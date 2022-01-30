CPChain (CPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $775,508.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $775,508.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00247376 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.