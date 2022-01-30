Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CPNG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 14,162,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,458. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

