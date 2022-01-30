Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Corning stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

