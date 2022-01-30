Contrasting Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Research Solutions and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.81 -$280,000.00 ($0.02) -108.00 Logiq $34.65 million 0.59 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Research Solutions and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 139.58%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Logiq.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.12% -12.83% -4.09% Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Summary

Research Solutions beats Logiq on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

