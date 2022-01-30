Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

