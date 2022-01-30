Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,635 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 99,544 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

