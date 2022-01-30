Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 86.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.