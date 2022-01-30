Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.32. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

