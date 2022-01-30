Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NBN opened at $36.64 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

