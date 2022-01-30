Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,848 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $197.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

