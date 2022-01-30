Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,051 Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNRL stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

