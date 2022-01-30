Comparing Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neovasc and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 749.72%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.98%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28% AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 14.21 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -0.90 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.92 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -9.78

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Neovasc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

