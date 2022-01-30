Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $10,930,885 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

