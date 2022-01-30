Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 121,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

CMCSA opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

