CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 35.8% in January

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 69,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,668. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and a P/E ratio of -70.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

