Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. Coherent makes up about 5.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $88,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.43 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.23.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

