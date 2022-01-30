Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 515.1% in January

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 515.1% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

