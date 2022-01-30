Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.19.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 407,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.