Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.33). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $446,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,365. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

